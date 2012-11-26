Egypt's Brotherhood delays Cairo protest

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood has decided to postpone a mass protest it had called for Tuesday in Cairo in the interest of preventing violence, an official from the Islamist group’s Freedom and Justice Party said.

Parties opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi, who was propelled to power by the group, have called a protest in Tahrir Square on Tuesday to demonstrate against a decree issued by Mursi last week.

The Nour Party, a more hardline Islamist party that has come out in support of the Mursi decree, had agreed with the Brotherhood on the postponement, a spokesman for the party said.