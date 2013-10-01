Egypt court to hear appeal against Brotherhood ban on October 22

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court will hear an appeal on October 22 against its decision to ban deposed president Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood group and seize its funds, court sources said.

The case against the Brotherhood was brought by a lawyer from the leftist Tagammu party, which cited the need to protect Egyptians from violence. The ruling against the group was made on September 24.

The request for an appeal was filed on Tuesday by a lawyer who is a member of the Brotherhood, the court sources said.

The Brotherhood emerged from the shadows in Egypt to win parliamentary and presidential elections after president Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in a popular uprising in 2011.

But Mursi alienated large numbers of Egyptians during his year in power over his management of the economy and perceived efforts to amass power. After mass protests against his rule, the army removed him on July 3.

The Brotherhood then organized rallies demanding his reinstatement, bringing on the fiercest campaign against it by security forces in the Arab world’s largest state for decades.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in violence since security forces broke up two pro-Mursi camps on August 14.