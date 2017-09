Riot police fire rubber bullets and tear gas during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - One person was killed near Egypt’s Cairo University on Wednesday when protesters supporting ousted President Mohamed Mursi clashed with security forces, a health ministry official told Reuters.

The official said eight were wounded but could not give further details. The protesters were demonstrating against a court ruling earlier this week condemning more than 500 alleged Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death.

