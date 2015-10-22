FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt arrests senior Muslim Brotherhood figure
October 22, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt arrests senior Muslim Brotherhood figure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces have arrested Hassan Malik, a leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, security officials said, part of a sustained crackdown on Islamists.

“He was arrested in Cairo on charges of funding a group that promotes violence,” said one of the officials.

Malik, a businessman, was one of the few prominent Brotherhood members to escape the toughest crackdown on Islamists in Egypt’s modern history.

Security forces have killed hundreds of Islamists and arrested thousands of others since the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Brotherhood in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has branded the Brotherhood a terrorist group and says it poses an existential threat to Egypt, an allegation it denies.

A Sinai-based militant group that supports Islamic State has killed hundreds of soldiers and police since Mursi was ousted.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohammed Hassan; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams

