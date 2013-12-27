FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One killed in clash between Islamists and police in southern Egypt
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 27, 2013 / 1:34 PM / 4 years ago

One killed in clash between Islamists and police in southern Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One person was killed on Friday in Egypt’s southern province of Minya when supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood clashed with police, a local security official said.

Osama Metwally, security director for Minya province, said that the person was killed in the city of Samalut. The province is some 270 km (170 miles) south of the capital Cairo. Metwally did not say whether the person was a Brotherhood supporter.

Tensions flared in the capital and in several other cities on Friday, in the first large protests since the government declared the Brotherhood a terrorist organization on Wednesday.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.