Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for a week of protests

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood group called on Friday for a week of daily nationwide protests after thousands of its supporters rallied in different cities to denounce a violent crackdown on their followers this week.
“We call on the Egyptian people and national forces to protest daily until the coup ends,” the Islamist group said in a statement in reference to the army’s overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last month.
Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Crispian Balmer