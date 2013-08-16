FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for a week of protests
#World News
August 16, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for a week of protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood group called on Friday for a week of daily nationwide protests after thousands of its supporters rallied in different cities to denounce a violent crackdown on their followers this week.

“We call on the Egyptian people and national forces to protest daily until the coup ends,” the Islamist group said in a statement in reference to the army’s overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last month.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Crispian Balmer

