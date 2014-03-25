Protests over trials of Muslim Brotherhood members erupt in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday at Alexandria University to protest against mass trials of Muslim Brotherhood members, a Reuters witness said.
The leader of the Brotherhood and 682 others were put on trial earlier in the day in the southern town of Minya on charges including murder, a day after more than 500 other supporters of deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi were sentenced to death.
