Protests over trials of Muslim Brotherhood members erupt in Alexandria
#World News
March 25, 2014 / 12:04 PM / 3 years ago

Protests over trials of Muslim Brotherhood members erupt in Alexandria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday at Alexandria University to protest against mass trials of Muslim Brotherhood members, a Reuters witness said.

The leader of the Brotherhood and 682 others were put on trial earlier in the day in the southern town of Minya on charges including murder, a day after more than 500 other supporters of deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi were sentenced to death.

Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens

