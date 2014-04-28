White House 'deeply troubled' by death sentences in Egypt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “deeply troubled” by an Egypt court’s death sentence for the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and hundreds of supporters, the White House said on Monday, condemning the country’s use of mass trials.

“Today’s verdict, like the one last month, defies even the most basic standards of international justice. The Egyptian government has the responsibility to ensure that every citizen is afforded due process, including the right to a fair trial in which evidence is clearly presented, and access to an attorney,” the White House said in a statement.

“We urge the Egyptian government to end the use of mass trials, reverse this and previous mass sentences, and ensure that every citizen is afforded due process.”