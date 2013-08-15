FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for mass rallies on Friday
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for mass rallies on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood called for a nationwide “millions’ march of anger” on Friday after noon prayers to protest the recent security forces’ violent crackdown on protesters in which hundreds were killed.

“Despite the pain and sorrow over the loss of our martyrs, the latest coup makers’ crime has increased our determination to end them,” the Islamist group said in a statement on Friday. Over 500 Brotherhood supporters were killed in the violence.

The Islamist group accuses the military of staging a coup when it ousted its leader, elected President Mohamed Mursi, last month. Liberal and youth activists who backed the military saw the move as a positive response to public demands.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sandra Maler

