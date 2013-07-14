FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberal economist says accepts finance minister post
#World News
July 14, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Liberal economist says accepts finance minister post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Liberal economist Ahmed Galal said on Sunday he had agreed to become Egypt’s finance minister in the state’s army-backed interim government.

Egyptian Interim Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi has been holding meetings with candidates for his new cabinet, which is expected to be formed in the next few days.

Nabil Fahmy, a former Egyptian ambassador to the United States, had earlier said he accepted the post of foreign minister. Senior Judge Mohamed Amin el-Mahdy also said he agreed to take the post of justice minister.

Writing by Yasmine Saleh, editing by Mike Collett-White

