Egypt's Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi plans a cabinet reshuffle and new governor appointments, he said on his Twitter account on Saturday, in an apparent response to criticisms of his government’s performance.

“Cabinet reshuffle and governors’ appointments, the most efficient will take up responsibility in order to achieve the demands of the revolution,” Mursi said, referring to the 2011 uprising that ousted then President Hosni Mubarak.

Mursi did not give further details but was expected to appear in a television interview with al-Jazeera channel later on Saturday.