FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six ministers to change in Egypt cabinet reshuffle: state paper
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 1, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

Six ministers to change in Egypt cabinet reshuffle: state paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi speaks during an event marking Science Day in Cairo April 11, 2013 in this picture provided by the Egyptian Presidency. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout

CAIRO (Reuters) - A limited cabinet reshuffle will see six ministers replaced in Egypt, state newspaper al-Ahram said on Thursday, citing government sources.

The new ministers, who could swear oath on Tuesday, are expected to be those of justice, legal and prosecution affairs, culture, agriculture, planning and international cooperation, and one of the economic portfolio ministries, al-Ahram said, without naming the candidates.

The reshuffle is seen as an attempt by President Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, to ease tensions with opponents that flared in November after a controversial presidential decree expanded his powers.

Political stability would help Egypt secure a much-needed $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the country failed this month to conclude a deal.

Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, widely criticized as colorless and ineffectual, will keep his job in the limited reshuffle, a presidential spokesman said last week.

Al-Ahram said on Thursday that a movement of governors also expected will see senior-ranking members of the Brotherhood heading 5 governorates, including Alexandria and Giza.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Ali Abdelatti; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.