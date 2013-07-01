FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt debt insurance costs hit record high after anti-Mursi protests
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

Egypt debt insurance costs hit record high after anti-Mursi protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Egypt’s debt against default rose sharply on Monday after millions of Egyptians rallied against President Mohamed Mursi.

Egypt’s five-year credit default swaps rose 34 basis points to record highs of 900 bps, according to Markit. A CDS level of 1,000 bps typically indicates distressed debt.

Literally under fire overnight as its national headquarters were set alight, Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood remains besieged by liberals and others who want him to resign. Even some fellow Islamists say he must make concessions.

Egypt’s CDS have leapt 200 bps since mid-June, as political tensions rose.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Joel Dimmock

