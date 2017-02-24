FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Egypt to receive $1 billion World Bank loan in March: central bank chief
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 24, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 6 months ago

Egypt to receive $1 billion World Bank loan in March: central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will receive the second $1 billion tranche of a $3 billion World Bank loan in March, Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said on Friday.

Amer told local broadcaster DMC in an interview that the central bank would provide $1.5 billion for payments to foreign oil companies this year and that banks have started allowing foreign companies to repatriate profits.

He stressed that the central bank does not give instructions to banks regarding foreign exchange rates following its float of the pound currency and said the effects of the Nov. 3 float were not as bad as he had initially expected.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.