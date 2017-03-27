Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates on Thursday: Reuters poll

People walk in front of the Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters at downtown Cairo, Egypt, November 3, 2016. Picture taken Egypt, November 3, 2016.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank is expected to shrug off soaring inflation once again and keep interest rates on hold for the fourth meeting in a row since it aggressively hiked rates by 300 basis points in November, a Reuters poll showed.

Urban consumer inflation soared to its highest level in more than three decades, hitting 30.2 percent in February, its fourth consecutive monthly jump since the central bank abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3, roughly halving the value of the pound.

The pound has stabilized at around 18 per dollar for the past week. Egypt's floatation of the pound is part of the country's economic reforms which helped it secure a $12 billion three-year loan program from the International Monetary Fund in November.

Fourteen out of 15 economists polled by Reuters forecast the bank will hold overnight deposit rates at 14.75 percent and overnight lending rates at 15.75 percent at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. One economist expects a hike in rates.

"The effects of the 50 percent drop in the pound against the dollar since November have continued to filter through. Inflation has also been pushed up by subsidy cuts and the recent introduction of a value-added tax," Capital Economics said in a report.

"These effects are likely to prove temporary and the CBE already took pre-emptive action when it hiked interest rates by 300 basis points at the time of the pound’s float. As it happens, we think inflation is close to peaking and should fall in the second half of the year," the report said.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is under increasing pressure to revive the economy, keep prices under control and create jobs to avoid a backlash from the public.

IMF mission chief for Egypt Chris Jarvis said in January the fund expects inflation to begin dropping sharply by the second quarter of 2017.

Some economists believe the central bank will lower rates in the coming months if the inflation rate slows down.

"The interest burden on the government, however, remains high and limits the ability of the government to meet its budget deficit targets. If inflation cools over the next two months, we expect that the MPC will then lower rates slightly," said Angus Blair, head of Signet Institute, a Cairo-based economic think-tank.

Yields on Egyptian treasuries have been dropping for the past week as foreign investors are lured by the attractive rates.