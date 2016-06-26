Egypt central bank will not appeal decision to suspend CEO term limit decree

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt March 8, 2016.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said that the central bank would not appeal a court decision made on Sunday that suspends a central bank decree limiting the terms of bank chief executives to nine years.

In March, Amer set a nine-year term limit for all bank CEOs that would have forced eight of the country's banking chiefs out of their jobs.

An Egyptian court on Sunday suspended implementation of the central bank decree.