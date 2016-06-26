FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank will not appeal decision to suspend CEO term limit decree
June 26, 2016

Egypt central bank will not appeal decision to suspend CEO term limit decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt March 8, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said that the central bank would not appeal a court decision made on Sunday that suspends a central bank decree limiting the terms of bank chief executives to nine years.

In March, Amer set a nine-year term limit for all bank CEOs that would have forced eight of the country's banking chiefs out of their jobs.

An Egyptian court on Sunday suspended implementation of the central bank decree.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans
