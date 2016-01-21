China, Egypt plan projects worth up to $15 billion

CAIRO (Reuters) - China and Egypt are planning 15 projects in the Arab country that could be worth up to $15 billion, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
Xi said the projects aimed to increase productive capacity in Egypt and included the electricity, transport and infrastructure sectors. Some have already been launched and others are still under discussion, he said at a joint news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Dominic Evans