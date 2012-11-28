FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian Christians sentenced to death for anti-Islam film
#World News
November 28, 2012 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

Egyptian Christians sentenced to death for anti-Islam film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Cairo court on Wednesday sentenced to death seven Egyptian Christians tried in absentia for participating in an anti-Islam video that was released on the Internet in September and had prompted violent protests in many Muslim countries.

“The seven accused persons were convicted of insulting the Islamic religion through participating in producing and offering a movie that insults Islam and its prophet,” Judge Saif al-Nasr Soliman said.

The crude, low-budget video, produced privately in California, denigrated the Prophet Mohammad and triggered anti-U.S. protests and attacks on Western embassies around the Muslim world.

Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
