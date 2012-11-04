FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Coptic church names new pope
#World News
November 4, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's Coptic church names new pope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egyptian Coptic priests line up to vote in an election for a new pope at the Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral in Cairo October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Coptic Orthodox church chose a new pope, Bishop Tawadros, on Sunday to lead the Middle East’s biggest Christian community after dramatic political changes in Egypt swept Islamists to power.

In a sumptuous ritual filled with prayer, chants and incense at Abbasiya cathedral in Cairo, the 60-year-old bishop’s name was picked by a blindfolded child from a glass bowl in which the names of two other candidates had also been placed.

Tawadros replaces Pope Shenouda III who led the church for four decades until he died in March aged 88. Many will look to the new pope to ensure the voice of Christians, who have long complained of discrimination in Egypt, are heard.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
