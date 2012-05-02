Egypt presidency hopeful suspends campaign over clashes

Egyptian presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh speaks during an interview with Reuters in Cairo April 24, 2012. PRESIDENCY/ABOLFOTOUH REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A leading Islamist candidate in Egypt’s presidential race, Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, suspended campaign events on Wednesday until further notice in protest at the way the authorities handled an anti-army protest in Cairo, a spokesman said.

“Anything related to campaigning today including voluntary activities on the ground is being suspended,” Ali al-Bahnasawy, his media adviser, told Reuters.

At least five people were killed when men, some with guns, attacked protesters near the Defence Ministry.