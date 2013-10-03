Clashes flare at pro-Mursi march in Egyptian city, one dead

Egyptian army soldiers on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) take their position around Tahrir Square in Cairo, October 2, 2013, as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi planned another protest at the square. Egypt's army chief called on Tuesday for a quick transition to elections in order to restore stability to the country, while supporters of the Islamist president he ousted, Mohamed Mursi, staged daring protests urging an end to "military government". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - A high school student was killed when opponents and supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi clashed in the city of Suez on Wednesday night, medical and security sources said.

The two sides exchanged gunfire and threw petrol bombs after supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mursi chanted anti-army slogans as they marched in the city, the sources said.

Abdullah Mohamed Attia, 17, died from a bullet wound, the state news agency reported. The student was a supporter of Mursi, the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice party said in a statement.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief is in Cairo this week to encourage reconciliation between the Brotherhood and the government installed after the army removed Mursi on July 3 following mass protests against his rule.

Since Mursi’s downfall, security forces have killed hundreds of pro-Mursi protesters, and senior members of the Brotherhood have been arrested - actions that drastically reduced the size of protests.

A pro-Mursi alliance said it would march on Tahrir Square in central Cairo on Sunday. Mursi supporters on Tuesday briefly protested in the square for the first time since the army forced Mursi from office.