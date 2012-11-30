Egypt draft constitution limits presidential terms

CAIRO (Reuters) - The assembly drafting Egypt’s new constitution voted on Thursday to limit the president’s term of office to two four-year terms, ending the system of unlimited tenure during the era of ousted president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for 30 years.

Members of the assembly approved the article in a final vote before the constitution draft is put to a public referendum within 15 days of the president’s ratification.

“The president of the republic shall be elected for four years, which begin on the day following the end of the term of his predecessor. He may be re-elected only once,” the article read.