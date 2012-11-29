Egypt assembly convenes to vote on constitution

CAIRO (Reuters) - The assembly writing Egypt’s new constitution convened on Thursday to start voting on the final draft, a move the Muslim Brotherhood hopes will help end a crisis ignited by a decree expanding President Mohamed Mursi’s powers.

“May God bless us on this day,” Hossam el-Gheriyani, the assembly speaker, said at the start of the session.

The assembly will vote on each of 234 articles in the draft constitution, before it is sent to Mursi for approval. After that, Mursi must to put it to a popular referendum.