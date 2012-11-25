FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt decree should have limited use: judicial council
#World News
November 25, 2012 / 4:02 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt decree should have limited use: judicial council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s highest judicial authority said a decree issued by President Mohamed Mursi and which shields his decisions from judicial review must only be applied to decisions or laws relating to “sovereign matters”.

The Supreme Judicial Council in a statement read on state TV also called on judges to keep courts and prosecution offices functioning after the influential Judges’ Club called on Saturday for a countrywide strike in protest at Mursi’s decree.

Reporting by Cairo Bureau; Editing by Alison Williams

