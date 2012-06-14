FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood says accepts ruling on Shafik
June 14, 2012 / 1:02 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Brotherhood says accepts ruling on Shafik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said it would continue in the presidential election after the constitutional court ruled as unconstitutional a law that would have thrown Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister, out of the election.

“It’s a reality now, and we must deal with it as such,” said Mahmoud Ghozlan, spokesman for the Brotherhood.

In a separate ruling, the constitutional court ruled as unconstitutional some of the rules that governed a parliamentary election that returned an Islamist-dominated chamber.

Essam el-Erian, a senior Brotherhood MP, declined to comment on the ruling until he had seen the full details. The ruling declared as void one third of the seats in the chamber.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland

