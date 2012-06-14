Egypt's Brotherhood says accepts ruling on Shafik

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said it would continue in the presidential election after the constitutional court ruled as unconstitutional a law that would have thrown Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister, out of the election.

“It’s a reality now, and we must deal with it as such,” said Mahmoud Ghozlan, spokesman for the Brotherhood.

In a separate ruling, the constitutional court ruled as unconstitutional some of the rules that governed a parliamentary election that returned an Islamist-dominated chamber.

Essam el-Erian, a senior Brotherhood MP, declined to comment on the ruling until he had seen the full details. The ruling declared as void one third of the seats in the chamber.