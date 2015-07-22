Egypt court sentences Mubarak-era prime minister to five years jail

CAIRO (Reuters) - Ahmed Nazif, a former Egyptian prime minister under ousted president Hosni Mubarak, was sentenced to five years in jail on graft charges in a retrial on Wednesday, judicial sources said.

Nazif had previously been sentenced to three years before launching an appeal that led to the retrial. Two of Nazif’s sons, also facing re-trial on graft charges on Wednesday, were ordered to pay fines, the sources said.

Many other Mubarak-era figures have been cleared of charges in recent months.

Nazif had been acquitted on separate graft charges alongside Mubarak’s former interior minister Habib el-Adly in February.