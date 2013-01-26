Army vehicles, police out on Egyptian city's streets: witness

CAIRO (Reuters) - Army armored personnel carriers and military police were seen on Saturday deploying on the streets of Port Said, northeast of Cairo, after violence flared in response to a court ruling over a soccer stadium disaster in the city, a witness reported.

Although there was no immediate official announcement, a security source said the army had been deployed to support the police and to protect public buildings in the city, where state television said two policemen were killed in Saturday’s clashes.

The army had earlier been deployed in Suez, another port city on the Suez Canal, in response to Friday’s anti-government protests. Eight people were killed in clashes in Suez, although there was no reports of violence there on Saturday.