Egypt court overrules president's parliament recall

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with the Turkish foreign minister at the presidential palace in Cairo July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court said on Tuesday it had overruled President Mohamed Mursi’s decision to recall the Islamist-led parliament that was dissolved by the country’s generals last month.

“The court ruled to halt the president’s decision to recall the parliament,” judge Maher el-Beheiry said in court.

The constitutional court had on June 14 ruled that the laws under which the parliament was elected were unconstitutional. Egypt’s then-ruling military council dissolved the assembly two days after the ruling.

But Mursi issued a presidential decree on Sunday recalling the parliament. The legislative body had convened earlier on Tuesday.