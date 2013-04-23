FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Egypt finance minister Boutros-Ghali gets life sentence
#World News
April 23, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

Former Egypt finance minister Boutros-Ghali gets life sentence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Then Egyptian Finance Minister and Chairman of the IMFC Youssef Boutros-Ghali answers questions during the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) press briefing at the Istanbul Congress Center, in this October 4, 2009 file handout picture. REUTERS/IMF Staff Photo/Stephen Jaffe/Handout/Files

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian finance minister Youssef Boutros-Ghali was sentenced in absentia to life in prison in a corruption case on Tuesday, a Cairo criminal court source said.

Boutros-Ghali, whose uncle Boutros Boutros-Ghali was U.N. secretary general from 1992 to 1996, served as finance minister under deposed President Hosni Mubarak.

He fled the country and was convicted in absentia in 2011 in a separate graft case and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Tuesday’s case, Boutros-Ghali had been accused of squandering 13 million Egyptian pounds ($1.9 million) of public funds in a transaction involving coupons used for the distribution of subsidized cooking gas.

Many former officials have been convicted on graft and other charges since Mubarak fell in a 2011 uprising, but long, complicated legal proceedings have highlighted the difficulties of transitional justice in the country.

Mubarak, 84, was convicted last June along with former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli of failing to prevent the killings of more than 800 demonstrators.

Mubarak and al-Adli were both sentenced to life in prison, but the highest appeals court has ordered a retrial. The case is facing a delay after the presiding judge withdrew this month.

Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
