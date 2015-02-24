FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era officials on graft charges: sources
February 24, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era officials on graft charges: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ahmed Nazif speaks during a news conference in Cairo May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Tuesday acquitted two top Hosni Mubarak-era officials of graft charges at a retrial, judicial sources said, a day after a prominent activist was sentenced to five years in jail.

Former Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif, and former Interior Minister Habib el-Adly were both charged with illegal profiting and squandering public funds.

Nazif and Adly had been sentenced to a one-year suspended jail term, and a five-year jail term respectively in 2011. They appealed against the verdict and the High Court ordered the retrial.

The trials of Mubarak-era figures have generally seen them cleared of charges, while liberal and Islamist activists are getting lengthy sentences.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Alison Williams

