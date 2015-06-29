Ruling in Egypt trial of Jazeera journalists set for July 30

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court said on Monday it would issue a ruling on July 30 in the retrial of two Al Jazeera television journalists previously sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalized Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were previously charged with aiding a terrorist organization, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February.