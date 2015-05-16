Brotherhood official condemns Mursi verdict, urges international action

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Muslim Brotherhood official Amr Darrag condemned an Egyptian court’s decision on Saturday to seek the death penalty for former president Mohamed Mursi and called on the international community to take action.

“This is a political verdict and represents a murder crime that is about to be committed, and it should be stopped by the international community,” Darrag, co-founder of the dissolved Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, told Reuters in Istanbul.