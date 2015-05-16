FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan criticizes Egypt over Mursi death sentence bid
May 16, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan criticizes Egypt over Mursi death sentence bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Egypt over a court decision to seek the death penalty for ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi and accused the West of hypocrisy, the state-run Anatolian news agency said on Saturday.

“While the West is abolishing the death penalty, they are just watching the continuation of death sentences in Egypt. They don’t do anything about it,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Michael Georgy and David Clarke

