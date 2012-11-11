Egypt to probe former army head, officials over court budget

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating a case over court spending brought against the head of the army council that ruled the country until five months ago, a state newspaper reported on Sunday.

An army council headed by Mohamed Hussein Tantawi ruled Egypt from the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in February 2011 until an elected president took office in June this year.

Al-Ahram reported that the public prosecutor would investigate a case brought against Tantawi over spending by the supreme constitutional court.

A former member of parliament, Mohamed al-Omda, brought the case, saying that there was an increase of at least 25 million Egyptian pounds ($4.09 million) in the court’s 2012/2013 budget over the previous year, al-Ahram said.

Public Prosecutor Abdel Meguid Mahmoud will probe the case, the newspaper added.

In June, the constitutional court dissolved the parliament that was elected in 2011 and of which al-Omda was a member.

Other officials to be investigated in the case include Maher El-Beheiry, head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, and Kamal El-Ganzouri, one of the prime ministers who took over the cabinet between Mubarak’s fall and President Mohamed Mursi’s election, al-Ahram said.

Al-Omda said the 2012/2013 budget of the supreme constitutional court contained unexplained rises in salaries, benefits and other allocations, and that the 2011/2012 budget was also significantly higher than the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 6.1155 Egyptian pounds)