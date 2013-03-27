FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court overrules Mursi on sacking prosecutor general
March 27, 2013 / 9:49 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt court overrules Mursi on sacking prosecutor general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian appeals court on Wednesday ordered the ministry of justice to reinstate the prosecutor general sacked by President Mohamed Mursi in November, cancelling his decision to appoint a new one, the court judge said.

Mursi’ decision to replace Abdel Maguid Mahmoud with Talaat Ibrahim drew criticism from the president’s opponents, who said the move had exceeded his powers.

“The court ruled that the president’s decision to sack Judge Abdel Maguid Mahmoud is void and orders the minister of justice to reinstate him,” judge Sana Khalil said. The appeal was lodged by Mahmoud.

Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Tom Perry and Louise Ireland

