Egypt court jails 155 Brotherhood supporters
May 21, 2014 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt court jails 155 Brotherhood supporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced 155 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to jail terms on Wednesday and gave 54 of them life sentences, judicial sources said, in a case related to violence in the Nile Delta province of Mansour last August after the army’s ouster of President Mohamed Mursi.

Other defendants were sentenced to between three to 10 years in jail. The charges included instigating violence and chaos and membership in a banned group. Police fired tear gas at demonstrators outside the courthouse who were chanting against the verdict.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy

