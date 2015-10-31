FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says aircraft that crashed in Egypt was A321-200
#World News
October 31, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus says aircraft that crashed in Egypt was A321-200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus confirmed on Saturday that an A321-200 aircraft operated by Metrojet crashed in the Sinai peninsula on Saturday, and the company was ready to provide full support in the investigation.

The aircraft was 18 years old and had been operated by Metrojet since 2012, Airbus said in a statement. The aircraft had accumulated around 56,000 flight hours in nearly 21,000 flights. It was powered by IAE-V2500 engines.

Airbus said it was ready to provide full technical assistance to the French Investigation Agency and the authorities in charge of the investigation.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Susan Thomas

