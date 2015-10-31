FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa, Air France avoid flying over Sinai after crash
October 31, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa, Air France avoid flying over Sinai after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) - Two of Europe’s largest airlines have decided to avoid flying over the Sinai peninsula while they wait for clarity on what caused a Russian airliner carrying 224 passengers to crash in the area on Saturday.

German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) have decided to avoid the area for safety reasons, spokeswomen for the carriers said on Saturday.

“We took the decision to avoid the area because the situation and the reasons for the crash were not clear,” a Lufthansa spokeswoman said. “We will continue to avoid the area until it is clear what caused the crash.”

Lufthansa has less than 10 flights a day that cross the area, she said.

“Air France confirms it has set up, as a precaution, measures to avoid flights over the zone of Sinai,” the spokeswoman for the carrier said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans

