Britain says significant possibility explosive device caused Egypt plane crash
November 4, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Britain says significant possibility explosive device caused Egypt plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it believed there was a significant possibility that an explosive device caused the crash of a Russian plane in Egypt, and advised it citizens against travel through the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“We have concluded that there is a significant possibility that the crash was caused by an explosive device on board the aircraft,” Hammond said after a meeting of the government’s crisis response committee chaired by Prime Minister David Cameron.

“We are now advising against all but essential travel by air through Sharm el-Sheikh airport. That means that there will be no UK passenger flights out to Sharm el-Sheikh from now,” he said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Janet Lawrence

