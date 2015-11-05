Britain hopes flights to UK could leave Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday

LONDON (Reuters) - British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said on Thursday Britain hoped flights back to the UK from the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh could resume on Friday.

“We do not expect flights to leave today but we do hope to have flights leaving tomorrow,” McLoughlin told parliament.

Britain suspended all flights home from the Red Sea resort on Wednesday, stranding thousands of tourists, after saying there was a significant possibility that an explosive device brought down a Russian airliner that crashed killing 224 people in the Sinai Peninsula last week.