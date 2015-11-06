FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Situation in Sharm al-Sheikh 'difficult': UK PM's spokesman
November 6, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Situation in Sharm al-Sheikh 'difficult': UK PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is working with the Egyptian authorities to bring tourists back to the UK safely, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday, calling the situation in the Sharm al-Sheikh resort “difficult and fluid”.

Earlier, easyJet said Egyptian authorities had given just two of its 10 planned flights permission to take off from the resort, throwing into chaos British attempts to repatriate thousands of holidaymakers.

“We are working closely with authorities on the ground to ensure that we get British nationals home quickly and safely,” Cameron’s spokesman added. “This is a difficult and fluid situation.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

