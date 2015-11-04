FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian aviation source on Egypt crash: examining version of 'something stowed' on board
November 4, 2015 / 7:09 PM / 2 years ago

Russian aviation source on Egypt crash: examining version of 'something stowed' on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An investigation into the crash of a Russian plane in Egypt last Saturday is looking into the possibility of an object stowed on board causing the disaster, a Russian aviation source said on Wednesday.

“There are two versions now under consideration: something stowed inside (the plane) and a technical fault. But the airplane could not just break apart in the air – there should be some action. A rocket is unlikely as there are no signs of that,” the source said.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

