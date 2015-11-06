Denmark urges citizens to avoid Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh after crash

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark urged its citizens on Friday to avoid Egypt’s southern Sinai peninsula, including the Sharm el-Sheikh resort, joining a chorus of international warnings in the wake of the crash of a Russian airliner.

The foreign ministry said the advice was based on an assessment of aviation safety made after fresh information was received on Friday, without going into further details.

Moscow suspended passenger flights to Egypt and the United States imposed new air travel security requirements in the wake of the crash, as Western officials pointed on Friday to the conclusion it was brought down by a bomb.

A group affiliated with Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the crash of the Airbus A321 operated by a Russian carrier on Saturday that was bringing holidaymakers home.

All 224 people on board were killed in what the militants described as revenge for Russian air strikes in Syria that began more than a month ago.

The Danish ministry said on its website it now advised “against non-essential journeys to the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula, including Sharm el-Sheikh”.