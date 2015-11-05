FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany urges travelers to avoid Sinai, contact travel operators
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 2 years ago

Germany urges travelers to avoid Sinai, contact travel operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged travelers to Egypt to avoid the Sinai Peninsula and, noting suspensions to some airlines’ services to Sharm el-Sheikh, urged those affected to contact their tour operators or airlines.

In an update to its travel advice on Egypt, the ministry stuck to its ‘partial travel warning’, and said the cause of a Russian plane crash in the Sinai Peninsula was still unclear. German experts were involved in investigations, it added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.