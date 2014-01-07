FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt balloon crash likely caused by fuel leak: report
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 7, 2014 / 2:12 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt balloon crash likely caused by fuel leak: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A resident walks past the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A hot air balloon crash that killed 19 people, most of them foreign tourists, in the Egyptian town of Luxor last year was probably caused by a fuel leak, according to an Egyptian government report published on Tuesday.

The February 26 crash was the deadliest ballooning accident on record. The fuel, which leaked from a hose, was set alight by the balloon’s burner, the report said, according to officials.

Early-morning hot air balloons are popular among tourists visiting Luxor’s pharaonic temples and Valley of the Kings. Luxor is 320 miles south of Cairo on the Nile.

The foreign casualties were from Hong Kong, Japan, Britain, France and Hungary.

The fire began as the balloon was landing, according to witnesses. Its pilot, who was badly burned, leapt out before the balloon rose rapidly to about 1,000 feet, at which point its canopy was engulfed in flames and the basket crashed.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.