May 29, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

Multi-vehicle crash in Egypt kills 16, including conscripts: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed, including some military conscripts, in a multi-vehicle crash south of Cairo late on Friday, health ministry officials said.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told Reuters that a police car, a taxi and a mini-bus crashed in the village of al-Shousha in the Beni Soueif governorate, killing 16 people and wounding four.

The state-run Al Ahram news portal cited a health ministry official in Beni Soueif as saying that among the 16 killed, 13 were conscripts and three were civilians.

Egypt’s roads and railways have a poor safety record and Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce basic safeguards.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
