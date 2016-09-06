FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian experts due in Cairo on Wednesday to decide on resumption of flights
September 6, 2016 / 6:26 PM / a year ago

Russian experts due in Cairo on Wednesday to decide on resumption of flights

The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015.Stringer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Russian delegation will arrive in Egypt on Wednesday to decide whether flights to the country should be resumed after a Russian passenger plane was blown up killing all on board last October.

The delegation of experts will assess security and technical reforms taken by Egypt, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A high-level Russian delegation will arrive in Cairo tomorrow to study whether flights can resume between Russia and Egypt," the ministry said.

The Airbus A321, operated by Metrojet, had been returning Russian holidaymakers from the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh to St Petersburg when it broke up over Sinai, killing all 224 on board.

Islamic State said it brought down the plane with a bomb smuggled inside a fizzy drink can.

Russia and Western governments quickly confirmed a bomb brought the plane down and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi later said the cause was terrorism.

Russia suspended flights to Egypt as a result, devastating Egyptian tourism, a lifeline of an already battered economy.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
