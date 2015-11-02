FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crashed Russian jet deemed airworthy by Irish regulators in May
November 2, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Crashed Russian jet deemed airworthy by Irish regulators in May

The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Russian airliner that crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Saturday received a certificate of airworthiness earlier this year, regulators in Ireland, where it was registered, said on Monday.

The Airbus A321 which came down on Saturday killing all 224 people on board, was registered in Ireland to Willmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd and was leased to Russian airline Kogalymavia, a spokesman for the Irish Aviation Authority said.

“The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) conducted an annual review of the aircraft certifications in support of its annual Certificate of Airworthiness renewal process and all certifications were satisfactory at that point in time,” the spokesman said.

But he said oversight of the operation of the aircraft, including daily and monthly checks, was Russia’s responsibility under International Civil Aviation Organisation rules.

Ireland’s Air Accident Investigation Unit has sent officials to Egypt to help with the investigation, the Transport Ministry said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence

