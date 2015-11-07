FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says foreign countries did not coordinate with Egypt on security
#World News
November 7, 2015 / 9:19 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt says foreign countries did not coordinate with Egypt on security

Military investigators from Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Foreign countries did not heed Egypt’s calls for greater coordination to fight terrorism and have not shared intelligence with Cairo about the crash of a Russian passenger plane last week, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, but several countries have already suspended flights to the Sinai resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, citing the possibility that the flight which originated there was brought down by a bomb.

“The information we have heard about has not been shared with Egyptian security agencies in detail,” Shoukry told a news conference. “We were expecting that the technical information would be provided to us.”

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans

