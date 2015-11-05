FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says 'possibility' of bomb on plane that crashed in Egypt
November 5, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says 'possibility' of bomb on plane that crashed in Egypt

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington November 5, 2015. Obama courted the American Indian vote as a first-time White House candidate in 2008. He became an honorary member of a tribe in Montana, the Crow Nation, and took on a native name: Black Eagle, which means "one who helps all people of this land." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTX1UYHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday there was a “possibility” that the crash of a Russian passenger plane in Egypt was caused by a bomb on board the airliner.

“I think there’s a possibility that there was a bomb on board. And we’re taking that very seriously,” Obama said in an interview with KIRO/CBS News Radio that was quoted on CNN.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time just making sure our own investigators and own intelligence community find out what’s going on before we make any definitive pronouncements. But it’s certainly possible that there was a bomb on board,” he said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

